Best Grav loadout and class setup in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Call of Duty Warzone map is about to be irrevocably changed by massive fissures in the earth, as well as the uncovering of World War 2 era bunkers. The new changes to Verdansk '84 will arrive in Call of Duty Warzone season 6, and were laid out ahead of time on the official Call of Duty blog. The fissures will present one of the biggest changes to the map since the time-traveling changeover, and they'll have a particularly strong impact on the Downtown area, with several buildings collapsing into so many piles of rubble: say farewell to the Grand Hotel, Verdansk Museum of Art, and TV station, among other examples of structural damage.

