Best Grav loadout and class setup in Call of Duty: Warzone

By Charlie Biggerstaff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for the best Grav loadout in Warzone Season 6? Warzone’s newest rifle packs a potent combination of damage and fire rate that makes for excellent time-to-kill numbers. The Grav also boasts one of the highest bullet velocities in the Assault Rifle category and is one of the only Cold War weapons with a caliber-conversion magazine. Get a handle on its beastly recoil, and the Grav has the potential to be a top-tier rifle. Here are the best ways to build it out.

