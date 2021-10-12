Luis Pena accused of punching partner, other woman with ‘closed fist’ in latest incident

More details on now former UFC fighter Luis Pena have emerged in the form of audio from the 911 call that led to his recent arrest for domestic violence and battery. TMZ.com obtained the 911 call audio made by a woman who said she was Pena’s girlfriend. At the start of the call, she identified him as being in the UFC and said he was using drugs or alcohol when he allegedly choked her and punched her.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO