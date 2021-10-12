Luis Pena accused of punching partner, other woman with ‘closed fist’ in latest incident
UFC lightweight Luis Pena is accused of striking two women, including his partner, and injuring them during a dispute that led to his second arrest this year. Pena, 28, allegedly struck his partner of over one year “multiple times with a closed fist” and continued striking her on the ground, leaving minor abrasions on the top of her left hand, left wrist and “an alleged bite mark to her left knee region” during the dispute in Deerfield Beach, Fla., according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by MMA Fighting from the Broward County court database.www.mmafighting.com
