Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: The Last Duel, Ted Lasso Season 2, Chucky, And More

Ted Lasso always faced an uphill battle as it entered its second season. Not only was season one a critically acclaimed darling as well as a word of mouth favorite by viewers, but it also arrived in the middle of the first stage of lockdown, becoming a welcome and bright weekly light with its easy optimism and likable characters. The show was presented with the challenge of both maintaining that lighthearted spirit while simultaneously allowing the characters to grow in a natural way that both fit them as well as moved the series forward. In the end, despite some true, delightful highlights, it was in the handling of its characters, their motives, and then ultimate payoff that provided the show most of its weaker moments. Decisions made by the characters and the conflicts that were left unresolved created a segues into season three, resulting in many loose threads that failed to resonate as thoroughly as the season one finale that offered both closures and set up.

