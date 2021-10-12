CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: The Last Duel, Ted Lasso Season 2, Chucky, And More

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the October 12, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler. Opening Banter:. What we've been Doing:. What we've been. :. What we've...

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
Tom's Guide

Ted Lasso season 3: Everything we know so far

We BELIEVE in Ted Lasso season 3, but only because Apple already confirmed that it's happening (months ago). That said, it's time to dive into what to expect from the third season of Mr. Lasso's non-American football experience (and when to expect it). Of course, it should be noted that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mac Observer

Listen to the Music From ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two

It might not have featured enough jokes for my liking, but Ted Lasso season two has included some great music. And Rick Astley. You can listen to the key songs from the show in an Apple Music playlist. Check It Out: Listen to the Music From ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two.
MUSIC
reflector-online.com

Streaming Now: “Ted Lasso”

Tune in every week for a new review for what is trending on your services. "Ted Lasso" follows the forever optimistic Division 2 football coach learning to adjust to London living as the head manager of AFC Richmond, a Premier League soccer team in England. Hilarity ensues as the viewer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Daily Podcast#House#Squid Game#Slashfilm Com#Film Daily
Vulture

Ted Lasso Season-Finale Recap: Last Match of the Season

It’s fitting that “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” the final episode of Ted Lasso’s second season, should end with a moment of triumph that’s a bit qualified. In the season’s final game, the Greyhounds tie their opponents, an outcome that’s good enough to allow the team to rejoin the Premier League after the humiliating demotion of the previous year. It’s an unmistakably great moment for the team, but not exactly a sweeping victory, a remarkable achievement but one with an asterisk attached in an episode filled with warning signs about the future. The Greyhounds come together to achieve an important goal. But, at the same time, some are also drifting apart.
PREMIER LEAGUE
wcsx.com

What if Ted Lasso was a Horror movie?

Okay…this is awesome. I’m a big fan of Ted Lasso – and watching the transformation of Nate is uncomfortable to watch (if you watch the show, you’ll totally get this video). What if Ted Lasso was a horror movie? Great editing here. Ever wondered what Ted Lasso would look like...
MOVIES
Tom's Guide

Ted Lasso season 2 is better than season 1 — fight me

It’s definitely not an understatement to say I had high expectations for Ted Lasso season 2. At first, I was resistant to giving the show a chance, but Coach Lasso smashed through my defenses and dribbled into my heart. The first season of the Apple TV Plus show was the...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12: Inverting the Pyramid of Success

Trent Crimm may be a big enough friend to give Ted the heads up, but on Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” not even he can fully stop what’s about to implode. With Nate exposing Ted’s mental struggles to The Independent, all of Richmond will now know what Ted’s been up against.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
CinemaBlend

Is Ted Lasso Still Ending After Season 3? Here's The Latest

Ted Lasso has become Apple TV+’s breakout hit, with its unlikely origins turning into a comedy with a massive fanbase and a whole bunch of Emmys (with one minor mishap) after the recent ceremony. Unfortunately for fans, the Season 2 finale has released, and the wait has begun to find out what happens next in the third season. The original plan for Ted Lasso was actually for a run of three seasons, but that was before it became the hit it is by this point. Showrunner Bill Lawrence opened up about the plan for Ted Lasso, and why Season 3 might not have to be the end.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Ted Lasso’: 6 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2.]. Ted Lasso‘s second season has wrapped and there are a few lingering questions yet to be answered following the final moments. From severed ties to rocky relationships, there’s plenty to think about in the lead-up to Season 3. Below,...
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Why the Ted Lasso Season 2 Finale Leaves a Bitter Taste

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is one of the most generally heartwarming shows on television. Watching it can often feel like cuddling up with a cozy blanket, escaping into a world where everyone’s making good choices and constantly evolving into the best version of themselves. Yes, the idea of a kindhearted American coach who forges a squad of squabbling young soccer players into teammates and friends using little more than folksy platitudes and dad jokes may seem ridiculous on its face. But the result is one of the best shows on television, an unabashedly hopeful tale that openly embraces kindness, compassion, and vulnerability in a world that too often encourages us to reject those traits to get ahead. And yet, a big part of its Season 2 finale, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” went a different way.
TV SERIES
thecollegianur.com

Film Fridays: “Ted Lasso” Season 2

Editor’s Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Every now and again, a show connects with its audience in a profound way. Fans cry over lost characters, jeer at the villains, cheer at climactic events and invest a considerable amount of their emotions, energy and time into losing themselves in a show.
RICHMOND, VA
Elite Daily

Ted Lasso Roy Kent Quotes For Instagram Captions That Are More Than Fine

While Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has taken the internet by storm mostly due to its extremely charming title character, it’s the grouchy football legend Roy Kent that stole viewers’ hearts. While Roy secretly has a heart of gold, he is particularly hilarious to watch because even his gentlest words of wisdom are peppered with f-bombs. If you want to bring the same energy to your Instagram, use these Roy Kent quotes for captions to rack up all those heart emojis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Ted Lasso”s surprising season two finale drops today

The season two finale of Ted Lasso drops today on Apple TV+, coming not long after the show’s first season dominated the Emmys a few weeks ago. Brett Goldstein won an Emmy for playing the team’s gruff but lovable team captain, Roy Kent. He’s also a writer on the show, and he tells ABC Audio that if season two felt a little different, or there were some surprising choices, that was all part of the plan.
TV SERIES
wlsam.com

‘Ted Lasso’ and the great Nate debate

If watching the trajectory of Nate Shelley, the formerly meek now mean assistant coach-turned-traitor on “Ted Lasso,” has made you uncomfortable this season, you’re not alone. Count me among those who felt during most of the season that the character Nate (Nick Mohammed) had been done dirty by a room of cartoonishly evil writers, represented in my head only by a series of shadows and occasional shots of their ghoulish hands reaching for watered down cold brews at a conference table in a dark dungeon.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Muppets, Madonna, Nancy Drew, Ted Lasso Finale and More

On TV this Friday: The Muppets (and a few celebrity friends) spend the night in a Haunted Mansion, Nancy Drew investigates a murder at a carnival, and Ted Lasso wraps its sophomore run. Here are 12 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Apple TV+. Acapulco. IMDb...
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

'Ted Lasso' producer teases that a fourth season could happen despite original plans for a three-season run

Fans of the hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso are coming to terms with the end of season 2 right now and that pill is even harder to swallow given the news that the show was only intended to run for one more season. But there might be some good news in the form of executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and new claims that a fourth season isn't completely out of the question.
TV SERIES
theyoungfolks.com

The highs and lows of season two of ‘Ted Lasso’

Ted Lasso always faced an uphill battle as it entered its second season. Not only was season one a critically acclaimed darling as well as a word of mouth favorite by viewers, but it also arrived in the middle of the first stage of lockdown, becoming a welcome and bright weekly light with its easy optimism and likable characters. The show was presented with the challenge of both maintaining that lighthearted spirit while simultaneously allowing the characters to grow in a natural way that both fit them as well as moved the series forward. In the end, despite some true, delightful highlights, it was in the handling of its characters, their motives, and then ultimate payoff that provided the show most of its weaker moments. Decisions made by the characters and the conflicts that were left unresolved created a segues into season three, resulting in many loose threads that failed to resonate as thoroughly as the season one finale that offered both closures and set up.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ted Lasso EP Says Series May Last Longer Than Original Three-Season Plan

The second season of Ted Lasso came to a close on Friday and fans of the acclaimed Apple TV+ dramedy are already wondering when they can see more. Apple renewed the show for a third season while the second was still in production, but the Ted Lasso creators have said on more than one occasion that they always intended for the story to end after three seasons. Following two incredibly successful seasons and seven Emmy wins, the creative team is starting to change their minds a bit. Ted Lasso may live beyond Season 3 after all.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy