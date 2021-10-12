CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthologies Like Black Mirror May Offer Long-Running Franchises a Second Chance

By Brandon Katz
Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe technology with which Hollywood distributes its top tier programming and the methods in which we, the hungry audience, consume it may not be cyclical. The VHS will not be making a comeback, much to Blockbuster’s dismay. But the storytelling strategies and approaches that creators use do tend to enjoy the naturals ebbs and flows of trends and fads. Big budget limited and miniseries transformed television in the 1970s and ’80s, only to fall out of fashion. But over the last decade, as theatrical viability has narrowed and streaming has exploded, we find ourselves in a new golden age of miniseries.

observer.com

TVLine

Naomi Chases a Superman Scoop, Gets More Than She Bargained for in Teaser for New CW Superhero Series

It’s not easy being a nebbish nerd girl when talks of Superman are in the air, as shown in a new clip for The CW’s midseason superhero drama Naomi. Warner Bros. TV unveiled the first look on Saturday at its virtual DC FanDome event. Written and exec-produced by Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), the DC comic adaptation stars The Equalizer‘s Kaci Walfall in the titular role. Naomi centers on a cool, confident Black teenager with braids as she chases her hidden and unexpected destiny. As Naomi “journeys to the heights of the multiverse” in search of the...
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Greatest Mistake Wants a Second Chance

If you do not remember Marvel Television’s Inhuman series, which ran in the fall of 2017, you are not alone. And Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would properly prefer it that way. The eight-episode series left a terrible taste in Marvel fans’ mouths and received an abysmal 11% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, one of the stars of the show — Anson Mount — wants a second chance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Debacle: Hollywood’s Battle for Older Moviegoers

Only 2 percent of moviegoers turning up to see Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel on opening weekend were 17 or younger, while just 17 percent were between the ages 18 and 24. Conversely, more than 80 percent of ticket buyers were 25 years old and up. The historical drama, set in Medieval France, limped to $4.8 million domestically behind already muted expectations, a career-worst debut for the well-respected Scott. The movie’s plight underscores Hollywood’s battle to win back customers 35 and older, who, before the pandemic, were among the most frequent moviegoers and would fuel a title such as The...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Why Squid Game is the most brilliantly subversive series since Black Mirror

Squid Game, the latest massively popular series on Netflix, seemingly came out of nowhere. The Korean series, offered in North America with English dubbing and the option for subtitles or closed captioning, is on track to become the streaming service’s most popular non-English-language show to date — potentially even Netflix’s biggest show, period.
TV SERIES
Person
David Fincher
Person
Coen Brothers
Person
Hulk
Person
Greg Berlanti
keizertimes.com

Star Wars: Visions offers unique take on franchise

For a series that regularly takes us to a galaxy far, far away, it’s crazy that Star Wars has never journeyed to the much closer, equally mysterious land of Japan. Enter Star Wars: Visions, a new anthology series made up of shorts created by some of the most renowned anime studios in the Eastern Hemisphere (or so the official blurb tells me, anyway… I’m not a huge consumer of the genre so I wouldn’t know). Since Jedi are pretty much just space samurai with laser swords instead of katana and mystical powers instead of… well, non-mystical powers, the crossover was bound to go down as smoothly as a Mandalorian bounty hunter down the throat of a sarlacc. And it does, for the most part, although like all anthology works Visions definitely has some stinkers in the mix as well.
COMICS
The Independent

‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Universal’s “Halloween Kills” far surpassed expectations, which had the film pegged for a more conservative debut in the $30 million range. It also easily bested its main competition, which included the James Bond pic “No Time to Die,” in its second weekend, and Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Shudder’s Black Horror Anthology ‘Horror Noire’ Arrives in Time for Halloween! [Trailer]

Showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters, Horror Noire features six stories presented together as a two-hour film starring Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You’re the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas (Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless), Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), among others.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Casts 'Black Mirror' Actor as Possible Villain

Will Poulter will star as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, director James Gunn confirmed on Monday. Warlock, a character first introduced in the late 1960s, was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, and will make a full appearance in the next movie. Poulter starred in Netflix's interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and in the 2013 comedy We're The Millers, his breakout project.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Black Mirror Season 6: Latest Updates, Release Dates, and More!!

“Black Mirror”, an anthology British dystopian science fiction television series, is popular all over the world. People have been watching the series from different places around the globe. This surely makes the series “Black Mirror” one of the best Netflix series to watch. Recently, there have been updates and news about the upcoming season 6 of the series. You will find every little detail about it here in this article.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Six Stories of Black Horror in 'Horror Noire' Anthology Official Trailer

"In most families, the danger doesn't come from some stranger – danger comes from someone you already know…" Shudder has unveiled the trailer for a horror anthology film titled Horror Noire, a showcase of six different stories of Black horror. "Six stories, one film. Experience the next chapter of Black horror." This is a spin-off feature inspired by the outstanding documentary with the same title: Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (which I highly recommend watching). The six stories featured in the anthology are titled: Daddy, Bride Before You, Brand of Evil, The Lake, Sundown, and Fugue State. The casts include Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, Erica Ash, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sean Patrick Thomas, Peter Stormare, Malcolm Barrett, and Rachel True, among many others. With new and adapted stories by Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels. I'm always down for more creative horror! This is the third high profile horror anthology offering this year along with Welcome to the Blumhouse and V/H/S/94 as well. I'm also a fan of this year's thrilling Candyman film. Check this footage.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Releases Action-Filled ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser Scene

Netflix has a released a two-and-a-half minute action-filled teaser for its upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. “The Lost Session” is a sequence featuring Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) that was shot specifically to promote the show and not featured in the regular series. Watch the teaser directed by Greg Jardin below. Based on the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series from writer Cain Kuga, Netflix first first ordered the project direct to series with 10 episodes back in 2018. A live-action feature film version starring Keanu Reeves was also previously in development at Fox. André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunner, with original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe as a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returning for the live-action adaptation. The official trailer is coming next week.
TV & VIDEOS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Best Marvel: The Eternals comics to read before the movie comes out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that “Eternals” is coming to theaters in less than a month, many people are curious about these never-before-seen Marvel characters. While Marvel fans may be well aware of the Eternals and how they’re enmeshed in the Marvel Universe, those new to these near-immortal beings may […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Continental’: Hubert Point-Du-Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada Among Five Cast In Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series

Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Mishel Prada (Vida), Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) and Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom) are set as leads opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in Starz’s The Continental, the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick. The Continental will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television. The Continental will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Warning review – sci-fi anthology like Black Mirror sketches that didn’t make the cut

Set in a not-so-distant future, this frayed assemblage of vaguely interconnected skits plays like ideas Charlie Brooker had while tipsy for episodes of Black Mirror, then crumpled up and threw in his waste basket. But those ideas were retrieved, storyboarded, and shot by student film-makers whose underpaid tutors weren’t around to say keep working on this script until you have something interesting.
MOVIES
Observer

When Does ‘Dune’ Drop on HBO Max?

Dune is perhaps the most curious blockbuster of 2021 as it represents vastly different things depending on your vantage point. To some, it’s a sprawling orientalist fever dream that filters Middle Eastern culture through a Western lens. To others, it’s a masterfully composed epic but so esoteric that non-book readers may be left scratching their heads. For Warner Bros., the film could be a potential franchise-launcher or yet another costly non-starter in an era so beholden to familiar intellectual property. Wherever the truth may lie for filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic tome, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, audiences will be able to decide for themselves this weekend.
TV & VIDEOS

