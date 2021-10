Destiny 2 is full of items and currencies, and Enhancement Cores are one of the more important ones. Here’s how to get them, and what they do. Destiny 2 is in a good place right now in the run-up to Witch Queen, but it’s not the easiest game to get on board with. With plenty of materials to collect, as well as weapons to earn, there’s a lot to learn.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO