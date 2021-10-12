Three Young Black British Artists Boldly Reenvisioning the World around Us

Alexandra Zakharenko sits at a desk in a room, looking into her laptop, a pair of bulky black headphones clapped over her ears. There is little to orient the eye, so the ears fill in the details. Faint reverb glances off the bare white walls, suggesting the smallness of her space. The rumble of cars and motorcycles on the street below occasionally pushes through Zoom’s noise-cancellation algorithm, turning the quality of our call tinny and digital; now and then, a computer glitch freezes one of her syllables, rendering it bright and harsh, like a brittle scrap of plastic. When a faraway drone indicates a plane passing high above, I find myself imagining what it might look like from her window as it traces a chalky contrail across the sky.

