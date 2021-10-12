Warzone Season 6 Sniper Rifle Tier List
1. S Tier - Swiss K31, ZRG 20MM, Kar98k. These two are at the top of the pyramid, and it isn't really close. The Swiss is the best all around sniper from all ranges. It is the top by far, and there is a large possibility that doesn't change for a while. The ZRG is more of a long range specialist, but nothing can compete with it over distance. It hits extremely hard and for those who like to sit back and pick enemies off, this gun is the way to go.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0