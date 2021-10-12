California the first state to let adults add parents to insurance plans

Photo credit Inside Creative House/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law this week that will allow adult children to add their parents to health insurance plans.

The Parent Healthcare Act won’t take effect until 2023, but “will help more families care for their parents the way they cared for us,” State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement.

To be eligible, parents must rely on their adult children for at least 50% of total financial support, and children must purchase their insurance on the individual market. Children who are insured through employers are not covered by the law.

The law’s author, Democratic Assemblymember Miguel Santiago of Los Angeles, said it will be a special lifeline for undocumented Californians who may not otherwise be able to receive state subsidized health insurance due to immigration status.

The Parent Healthcare Act is "a way to close that gap," Santiago said, keeping vulnerable elders from "[falling] through the cracks."