The Real Reason Candace Cameron Bure Cried Every Day On The View

Candace Cameron Bure is reflecting on her time as a cohost on The View — and she admits that some of the downsides have stayed with her since. “The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” Bure, 45, detailed to her former cohosts Sara Haines and Raven-Symone during an appearance on the “Behind the Table” podcast on Tuesday, October 12. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO