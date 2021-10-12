CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason Candace Cameron Bure Cried Every Day On The View

By Lindsay Barton
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandace Cameron Bure got candid about "The View" on the October 12 episode of the show's "Behind the Table" podcast. The tea Bure spilled was piping hot, especially when she talked about the effects co-hosting the talk show had on her state of mind. "There was only one type of stress I felt in my life, and it came from that show and I can feel it," the "Fuller House" star revealed. "It was so difficult to manage that emotional stress."

