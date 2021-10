Luce is a star restaurant that’s remained dark throughout the pandemic, but the fine dining destination is finally reopening this Friday, October 8, with an ambitious new chef. Located within the InterContinental Hotel, Luce is known for a soignee tasting menu, as first crafted by opening chef Dominique Crenn in the late aughts, and while Crenn made way for other chefs within a couple of years, Luce consistently held a Michelin star for a decade. But the restaurant underwent a major renovation in spring 2019, the last head chef departed in fall of that year, and the dining room has remained closed to the public for the entire pandemic. Altogether, Luce has not had a head chef helming the kitchen for two years. And when the Michelin guide for California was announced last week, the cuts reflected that: Luce had lost its star.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO