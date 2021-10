As we near the conclusion of the 125th Boston Marathon, we celebrate every person who took part in today’s event, from the professionals to the amateurs running to meet the challenge of 26.2 miles in our marathon. In a special way, we salute all those who ran in the name of so many worthy causes, raising money and awareness all along this storied route. We are grateful for every volunteer who helped to make this day possible and to all those who attended to cheer on the participants.

