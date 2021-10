Corina Magofna has an easy smile and her honesty about life and her plans will give you a peek at the life she lives and the life she wants to share. After finishing middle school at Hopwood, she and her family moved to Washington state where she lived for 20 years. But even while away, her parents made sure that the values and traditions of the islands were continuously ingrained into her and her siblings.

