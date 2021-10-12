Garber cites testimonial immunity, objects to JGO subpoena for Torres’ executive assistant
The Washington, D.C.-based lawyer hired by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to represent him in the ongoing investigation of the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee on his expenditures of public funds and travels has objected to the committee’s subpoena for the governor’s executive assistant to testify, asserting that Frances Dela Cruz has testimonial immunity.www.saipantribune.com
