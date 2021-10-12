CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 more travelers test positive

By Joshua Santos
Saipan Tribune
 7 days ago

Four more incoming travelers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 281. In Guam, the Joint Information Center on Monday reported the island’s 213th and 214th COVID-19-related deaths and reported that there are currently 53 hospitalized in Guam with COVID-19. Of the 53, 31 are unvaccinated, said the JIC.

www.saipantribune.com

