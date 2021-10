An Ottumwa resident is facing criminal charges following allegations of armed domestic violence. According to court records, at around 11:29 p.m. on October 8th, 46 year old William Edward Brown of Ottumwa became engaged in a verbal argument with the victim at their shared residence on Lillian Street. According to the arrest reports, the confrontation turned physical, during which time Brown was armed with a knife and a baseball bat embedded with nails. He allegedly swung the bat at the victim and held the knife to her throat and threatened to cut it.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO