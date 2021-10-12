Gas In Oklahoma At A 7 Year High, Expected To Climb

Gas prices are on the rise again in Oklahoma and at this point, there's no reason we shouldn't expect to be paying even more at the pump headed into the holiday season. On average, while fuel prices vary depending on how far or close a town is to a petroleum rack and refinery, you can expect to pay about $2.926 per gallon of gasoline in the Sooner State according to Triple-A, which is about 35¢ cheaper than the national average.