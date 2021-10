The CNMI’s plan to operate the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits, or Summer P-EBT, for 55 days of summer has been approved and will be issued in November. Under the plan, which was approved last Oct. 8, 2021, the criteria for eligibility for summer benefits requires that the student or child was actively enrolled in a covered school during the last month of the school year, which is school year 2020-21. This means high school students who remained enrolled during the last month of the school year and graduated would still be eligible for summer benefits.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO