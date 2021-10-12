Public warned of high surf, rip currents

A high surf advisory is in effect until 6pm today, Wednesday and the public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents until 6pm today. Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet are expected along north facing reefs of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. There is also a high risk of rip currents along north and east facing reefs. Both warnings are in place until 6pm today.