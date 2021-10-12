VIDEO: Violent attempted robbery outside northwest Houston gas station

Houston police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery in northwest Houston in hopes of tracking down two men accused in the crime. The video - shown below - is from a gas station on the 8400 block of Hammerly on Sept. 8 around 6:34 a.m. The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division says the men parked an older model Chevy pickup truck in front of the store, next to where the victim was parked. That’s when one person approached the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, pulled the victim out and threw him to the ground.