The Atlanta Braves will attempt to punch their ticket to the National League Championship Series on Tuesday when they play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of their Division Series. If the Braves are to advance, they'll have to do it without outfielder and leadoff hitter Jorge Soler, who was removed from the roster after he tested positive for COVID-19. Cristian Pache has been approved as a substitute.

