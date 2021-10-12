CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

COVID-19: RI reports 955 new cases, 2 deaths over holiday weekend

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EH6SH_0cP92l7S00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 1,000 people in Rhode Island tested positive for the coronavirus over the holiday weekend, data released Tuesday shows.

The R.I. Department of Health reported 955 new positive cases since Friday, and added 36 cases to previous daily totals.

Only two additional COVID-19-related deaths were disclosed on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chou1_0cP92l7S00

The rate of community transmission ticked up to 175 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to the data, while the state’s weekly positivity rate remained at 1.8%.

Rhode Island saw a decline in new hospital admissions from 103 last week to 76 this week. Currently, 94 COVID-19 patients are in the state’s hospital system, with 11 people in the intensive care unit and seven on ventilators.

NEXT: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Ryan Center ready to welcome back fans

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Health
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Coronavirus
Providence, RI
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Maps#Charts#Interactive Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

1K+
Followers
665
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy