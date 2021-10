It is always a good idea to declutter your home. It is easy to accumulate too much stuff and clutter the longer you have lived in a home. Unless you are very good at purging items at least once a year, items just manage to accumulate. The more stuff you have the more you will have to keep it clean! Decluttering a home may not be something that everyone is up to, however it is a good idea to keep the clutter to a minimum.

