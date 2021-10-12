Anchorage man accused of killing his mother had mental health issues, charges say
An Anchorage man was experiencing mental health issues before he shot and killed his mother in the Campbell Park neighborhood early Sunday, charging documents said. Thomas Layou, 38, shot his mother, Patrice Layou, just after 3 a.m. while she was outside his apartment building at East 46th Avenue and Folker Street, according to a sworn affidavit by Detective David Cordie of the Anchorage Police Department.www.adn.com
