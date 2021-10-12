Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting woman’s car on Fort Riley Blvd.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been upgraded to attempted first-degree murder after a man allegedly shot at a woman’s car on Fort Riley Blvd. on Sunday. After further investigation into a recent shooting on Fort Riley Blvd, the Riley County Police Department says Torrey Lindsay now faces upgraded charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle.www.wibw.com
Comments / 0