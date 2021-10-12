CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Jeans, Sweaters, Boots, and Coats You Won't Regret Ordering From Shopbop

By Allyson Payer
 7 days ago
Shopbop's sale section is a thing of beauty, but it's not often that it has sitewide sales. Just a few times a year, in fact. Well, the good news is that one of those times is now, and it's the perfect opportunity to freshen up your fall wardrobe. Now through October 14, Shopbop is offering 15% off orders of $200, 20% off $500, and 25% off $800. Translation: Stocking up or springing for that pricier item you've been contemplating is recommended.

