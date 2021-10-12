CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police chiefs are leaving departments at a higher rate than previous years

By By Emma Tucker, CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice chiefs in the largest cities across the country are leaving at an alarming rate since the beginning of 2020, a trend experts say creates a gap in leadership that serves as a hurdle in implementing criminal justice reform and long-lasting cultural change within their departments. Since January 2020, there...

rhinotimes.com

Police Department Continues To Struggle With High Vacancy Rate

The weekly report from the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) shows that violent crime continues to be down from 2020. However, the number of homicides is creeping up closer to the figures for 2020, when the city had 61 homicides during the year – an all-time high. During the reporting week,...
GREENSBORO, NC
AZFamily

Phoenix Police losing officers at higher rate, struggling to hire more

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the fastest-growing cities in the country is dealing with a police officer shortage. According to Phoenix Police data, 200 officers left the department during the 2020-21 fiscal year. The department has about 3,000 officers right now. "It is a horrific job that wears them out. It is hard on the families. It is hard on them and now under all those pressures, we are seeing them bail out at numbers we haven't seen before," said Jeffeory Hynes, a retired Phoenix Police commander who was on the force for 32 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
State
Maryland State
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls Police Department appoints new deputy chief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new deputy chief was appointed by Wichita Falls Police Department on Monday. Police Chief Manuel Borrego appointed Captain Scott Vaughn to deputy chief, who takes over for the late R. W. Smith who passed away last month. Chief Borrego said he wanted someone that was going to be the future of the police department.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WKRG News 5

Former interim chief Hodge leaves Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Mobile Interim Police Chief Roy Hodge retired from the force on Thursday. Assistant Chief Hodge has retired from the City of Mobile Police Department after 38 years of service.  He rose to the rank of Captain internally and was appointed to Assistant Chief of Operations in April 2018. Hodge was […]
MOBILE, AL
news9.com

Bixby Police Department Welcomes New Chief

Bixby has a new police chief. Todd Blish will start his new position as chief on November 1. Blish comes to the department with more than 33 years of experience working in law enforcement in Oklahoma. He’s currently a major with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with more than 11 years...
BIXBY, OK
Person
Daniel Hahn
Herald Times

BPD Chief: Police department continues to ensure safety despite staffing challenges

As chief of the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) I would like to address some concerns raised by community members about BPD staffing issues. I’ll start by acknowledging that Mayor Hamilton and I share community concerns about BPD staffing levels. We are currently below our planned levels. A fully staffed BPD would include 105 sworn officers, but today we’re at about 90. Several factors have led to lower numbers, including officers leaving the job for other employment, officers deployed to the military, and officers off on extended leave due to illness and injuries. Working as a police officer is a physically and mentally taxing job, made even more difficult due to the unique circumstances created by a global pandemic. Our officers have served this community without interruption even as the entire world around them locked down.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
localocnews.com

New Irvine Police Department Chief Michael Kent Sworn In

Police Chief Michael Kent was sworn in today as Chief of the Irvine Police Department (IPD). Chief Kent is a 19-year law enforcement veteran who has served the City of Irvine since 2002. He is the first Irvine Police Chief to grow up in Irvine and rise through the ranks from police explorer to Chief.
IRVINE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Former Mesa PD Chief to Lead Santa Monica Police Department

Ramon Batista selected as Santa Monica’s first Latino police chief. Ramon Batista, Jr., the former police chief of Mesa, Arizona, has been selected to lead the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD). On October 14, Santa Monica City Manager David White announced the selection of Ramon Batista, Jr., as chief of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
#Police Brutality#Minneapolis Police#Police Departments#Shooting#Mcca
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police Chief outlines priorities for leading the department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police Interim Chief David Smith announced his vision for the Rochester Police Department Monday morning. Smith became the new interim RPD interim chief, following the resignation of Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, who served in her role for one year. Herriott-Sullivan was initially hired to serve for a year, and that year ended Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minneapolis police chief names restoring depleted department among next year's budget priorities

Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo revealed his spending priorities for the department's proposed $192 million budget for next year, which include hiring more police officers to replace the nearly 300 that have left the force since last year. Arradondo's budget plan would also hire a wellness director, replace aging dashboard...
Westport News

New London police chief placed on paid leave pending internal investigation

NEW LONDON — The city’s chief of police was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, according to Mayor Michael Passero. Chief of Police Brian Wright will be paid while on administrative leave. He was placed on leave pending an internal investigation regarding a complaint received Wednesday, Passero said. Passero said an...
NEW LONDON, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC10

Police chief on leave after allegedly threatening daughter

RICHMOND, Calif. — A police chief in the San Francisco Bay Area has been put on administrative leave after her 18-year-old daughter accused her and her police sergeant father of abuse. The daughter of Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French accused her parents of attacking...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVL

Attorneys for departed North Bend police chief and captain respond to City

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Attorneys for retired North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman and Captain Curt Bennett have released a statement in response to the statement released by North Bend City Manager David Milliron regarding the City's moving forward following Kappelman's and Bennett's departures (you can read Milliron's full statement here).
NORTH BEND, OR
HeySoCal

Beverly Hills Police Department names new chief

San Diego Harbor Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook has been selected as the new chief of the Beverly Hills Police Department, it was announced Wednesday. Stainbrook is expected to assume the role in late November, succeeding interim Chief Dominick Rivetti, who has headed the department since May 2020, according to Keith Sterling, Beverly Hills’ chief communications officer.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

