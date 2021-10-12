Police chiefs are leaving departments at a higher rate than previous years

As chief of the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) I would like to address some concerns raised by community members about BPD staffing issues. I’ll start by acknowledging that Mayor Hamilton and I share community concerns about BPD staffing levels. We are currently below our planned levels. A fully staffed BPD would include 105 sworn officers, but today we’re at about 90. Several factors have led to lower numbers, including officers leaving the job for other employment, officers deployed to the military, and officers off on extended leave due to illness and injuries. Working as a police officer is a physically and mentally taxing job, made even more difficult due to the unique circumstances created by a global pandemic. Our officers have served this community without interruption even as the entire world around them locked down.

