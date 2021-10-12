CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trap Rabbit, Maxfield Gast, and Tatyana release jazz-infused new single “This Once Was Out Of Shape”

By Samantha Sullivan
xpn.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite their moniker, Trap Rabbit makes lush and intricate music that is as far away from trap as you can get. While the name might deceive you, there’s nothing misleading about the immense amount of talent that the drum and key duo possess. Their latest single, “This Once Was Out Of Shape,” sees the pair collaborate with fellow Philadelphia musician Maxfield Gast and England-based harpist, Tatyana, to create a stunning tapestry of sound.

thekey.xpn.org

