Trap Rabbit, Maxfield Gast, and Tatyana release jazz-infused new single “This Once Was Out Of Shape”
Despite their moniker, Trap Rabbit makes lush and intricate music that is as far away from trap as you can get. While the name might deceive you, there’s nothing misleading about the immense amount of talent that the drum and key duo possess. Their latest single, “This Once Was Out Of Shape,” sees the pair collaborate with fellow Philadelphia musician Maxfield Gast and England-based harpist, Tatyana, to create a stunning tapestry of sound.thekey.xpn.org
