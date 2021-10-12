Gareth Davies

What makes him a Power Player: Inmar Intelligence is on the move – figuratively and literally. Early next spring, the data analytics and technology services company will move a few blocks to 1 W. Fourth St. Mounts has seen Inmar have its best growth year so far, with revenue up 25% in the first half of the year. Inmar was also named a leader by The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Retail Media Solutions in Q3 2021 and became a certified Great Place to Work in 2021. Inmar also recently acquired Aki Technologies, a San Francisco-based digital marketing company. Continuing to advocate for the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and Winston-Salem in general, Mounts donated $2.25 million dollars to the Kaleideum earlier this year.

