Gareth Davies

What makes her a Power Player: A mergers and acquisitions specialist and partner in the Triad's third-largest CPA firm, Leonard works behind the scenes in many community leadership roles to advance economic development, jobs and regional collaboration. She has simultaneously helped double the size of the firm that she co-founded, which earlier this year expanded its services through Maestro Wealth, a financial planning and wealth management division. She is also a founder of Triad Business Bank, which has raised more than $66 million to make capital more accessible to small and midsize businesses.
Comments / 0