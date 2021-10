For a moment, let's take the prescription drug debate out of the halls of Congress and into the homes of those most impacted: patients and those who love them. When a loved one is ill, there's plenty to worry about. But one of the greatest concerns sets in after a physician prescribes a medication — to treat arthritis, or asthma, or diabetes, or in the case of one of my family members recently, life-threatening blood clots. That's when a caregiver, already shaken by the diagnosis and all that lies ahead, heads to the pharmacy to pick up — and pay for — the drug.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO