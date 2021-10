Hospital bed availability in the state hit all-time lows on Friday, and availability in Mahoning Valley hospitals remains tight. The availability of intensive care unit beds in the state on Friday was at 167, the lowest it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Eye on Ohio data released Monday for figures last updated Friday. Eye on Ohio, the Ohio Center for Journalism that collaborates with news organizations across the state to share data and search for evidence-based solutions, obtained the data in a public records lawsuit.

WARREN, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO