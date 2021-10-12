Approved: Commissioners to allow placement of historic marker to recognize courthouse burning, 1930 riot
Ninety-one years after the killing and lynching of George Hughes, the events surrounding the incident may soon be commemorated on a Texas Historic Marker in Grayson County. The placement of the marker was approved in a 3-2 vote with County Judge Bill Magers and commissioners David Whitlock and Jeff Whitmire voting in favor and commissioners Bart Lawrence and Phyllis James in opposition.
