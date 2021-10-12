CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Court Recommends New Trial for Jewish Death Row Inmate Whose First Trial Was Overseen by ‘Anti-Semitic’ Judge

By Colin Kalmbacher
 7 days ago
A judge in Texas has recommended a new trial for a Jewish death row inmate whose original trial was overseen by an antisemite. Randy Halprin has been fighting legal battles in state and federal courts for years seeking a new trial after it was revealed that former Dallas judge Vickers Cunningham had a documented history of making racist and antisemitic statements and writings.

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

