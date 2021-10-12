Texas Court Recommends New Trial for Jewish Death Row Inmate Whose First Trial Was Overseen by ‘Anti-Semitic’ Judge

Jury selection continues for the murder trial of three men charged with murdering Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery, 25. The process began on Monday and is expected to take a total of one to two weeks. As things stand, we can broadcast when jurors are brought in as groups of 20, but the pool feed must go mute when they go to individual voir dire. You can watch in the player above. The actual trial is set to last two to three weeks.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO