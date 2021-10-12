Texas Court Recommends New Trial for Jewish Death Row Inmate Whose First Trial Was Overseen by ‘Anti-Semitic’ Judge
A judge in Texas has recommended a new trial for a Jewish death row inmate whose original trial was overseen by an antisemite. Randy Halprin has been fighting legal battles in state and federal courts for years seeking a new trial after it was revealed that former Dallas judge Vickers Cunningham had a documented history of making racist and antisemitic statements and writings.lawandcrime.com
