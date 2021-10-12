Teen indicted in Canton armed robbery

A 17-year old from Canton has been formally charged with a September armed robbery at a Riverstone Parkway gas station, court documents show. According to an indictment filed Monday, Brayden Kirby is charged with pointing a pistol at two women Sept. 14 and taking items from them, including cell phones, a wallet, a backpack, and car keys. Additionally, he is charged with pointing a gun at a man and taking his wallet, and getting into one of the women’s vehicles and starting the car. During the robbery, the indictment alleges Kirby illegally wore a mask, a “tool and device commonly used in the commission of armed robbery.”