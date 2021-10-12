CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton starts for Braves...Buehler for Dodgers...Irving sits

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton will start on three days’ rest for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Morton will be looking to give the Braves a clinching victory in the best-of-five series. He’ll be opposed by Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer, who is set to make his first appearance of this postseason. Lauer went 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 24 appearances during the regular season, including 20 starts. Morton worked into the seventh inning on Friday, throwing 85 pitches in a 2-1 loss to the Brewers in Game 1.

Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
spectrumnews1.com

Buehler to pitch as Dodgers seek to extend series

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Walker Buehler will be the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Tuesday evening as they attempt to avoid elimination when they face the San Francisco Giants in Game 4 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. What You Need To Know. The Dodgers made the...
MLB
theScore

Dodgers' Buehler takes responsibility for loss: 'This game is on me'

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 1 of their NLDS to their most bitter rivals Friday, and Walker Buehler is owning the "L." "It's on me to try and create some momentum," the Dodgers right-hander said following the 4-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants, according to Blake Harris of True Blue L.A. "I kind of sucked that out of our dugout. This game is on me."
MLB
Yardbarker

Walker Buehler Thrust Into Game 1 Starting Role

The Los Angeles Dodgers survived the NL Wild Card Game, and their reward is a date with the 107-win San Francisco Giants in the NLDS. Since Max Scherzer started the Wild Card Game for L.A., Walker Buehler will get the nod Friday night in Game 1 of the NLDS. The...
MLB
Los Angeles Daily News

Dodgers’ Max Scherzer might still start NLCS opener against Braves

ATLANTA — Celebrating on the field after the NL Division Series-clinching Game 5 victory over the Giants on Thursday night in San Francisco, Max Scherzer had a plan for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. “Party tonight, figure it out tomorrow,” Scherzer...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Demanded the Ball for Game 4

With the Dodgers facing elimination tonight, the Dodgers weren’t sure who to turn to. Earlier today the team announced that Walker Buehler would get the ball for the win or go home game. This will be Walker’s first time pitching on 3 days rest, so there’s no telling why to expect or how long.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
fox5atlanta.com

Braves' trust in Charlie Morton for Game 1 start motivates him even further

Charlie Morton said he used to really get in his head before starting a playoff game, but that changed in 2017 when the Astros trusted him in Game 7 of the ALCS after a bad start earlier in the series. Since then, his postseason anxiety has faded, and he feels confident he can do it again for Atlanta.
MLB
MLB

Buehler, Urías set for NLDS starts in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- After a dramatic 3-1 walk-off win over the Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday, the Dodgers will quickly turn their attention to the much-anticipated matchup against the Giants in the NL Division Series, which will begin tonight at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
MLB

