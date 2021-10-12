CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU coordinator of nuclear talks to visit Iran -Iranian foreign ministry

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, will visit Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as a date is still to be set to relaunch the stalled negotiations. “(Mora’s) trip will take place on Thursday. It...

