Portugal v Luxembourg Live Commentary, 12/10/2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article86' Mendes slides in Leao, and he wrongfoots Jans before pulling a cross back from the byline. He's looking to pick out Ronaldo's last run into the box, but Chanot puts it out for a corner. 84' Cancelo overruns the ball and clips Pinto when he runs into the left-back....

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
Soccer-Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg

FARO (Reuters) -A 58th career hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal stroll to a 5-0 home win over Luxembourg in Group A of World Cup qualifying on Tuesday. The treble, which meant Ronaldo became the first man to net 10 international hat-tricks, takes his tally to 115 international goals from 182 caps as he continues to pull away as the top men’s international goalscorer of all-time.
Watch: Bruno Fernandes assists as Portugal take four-goal lead vs. Luxembourg

It’s turning out to be quite the evening for some of Manchester United’s international players, with the Portuguese stars running riot against European minnows Luxembourg. Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side the lead in the opening exchanges before doubling their lead just minutes later from the penalty spot. Bruno Fernandes, who joined Ronaldo in the starting eleven, also scored in the first half as Fernando Santos’ side when into the interval with a comfortable three-goal cushion.
No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone. He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but a finish, and without a moment's hesitation celebrated, circling around the back of Liverpool's goal, his arms outstretched, grinning. He had scored 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been defended through racism and biting scandals by them, and earned their adoration as one of their greatest ever players.
Benin v Tanzania Match Report, 10/10/2021

The East Africans are now on seven points after four matches after collecting maximum points away. A Simon Msuva strike was all Tanzania needed to defeat Benin by a solitary goal to reclaim top position in Group J's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The Squirrels had won the initial meeting away...
Watford v Liverpool: Live TV coverage, commentary and highlights

The meeting at Vicarage Road is a 12.30pm BST kick-off and will be shown live by BT Sport in the UK. Global television listings are available here. Two minutes of match action will be available to watch on LFCTV GO from 5.15pm, with extended highlights, a full replay and more from midnight.
Sergio Aguero hails 18-year-old Ansu Fati as a 'very special talent' as Argentine striker prepares for his return to the Champions League stage in Barcelona's must-win match against Dynamo Kyiv

Sergio Aguero has suggested Ansu Fati might be a once in a generation talent that Barcelona need to nurture if he is to reach his potential. The former Manchester City striker came to play alongside Lionel Messi but with his Argentine team-mate gone it was 18-year-old Fati he was asked about before his Barca debut in the Champions League on Wednesday.
South Africa v Ethiopia Match Report, 12/10/2021

The Southern African giants now need four points from their last two matches in order to win Group G and advance to the third round. South Africa leapfrogged Ghana after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ethiopia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification Group G match on Tuesday evening.
Newcastle United: Premier League clubs block potential Saudi-sponsorship deals

Premier League clubs have moved to prevent Newcastle United immediately striking lucrative sponsorship deals with companies linked to their new Saudi ownership. It is understood clubs held an emergency meeting to impose a freeze on any of them agreeing to commercial arrangements with businesses their owners are associated with.Newcastle were joined by Manchester City in resisting the move to prohibit clubs agreeing to related-party transactions.But it passed with 18 votes in favor as Newcastle opposed and City abstained after they questioned the legality of the ban.Since being bought by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour in 2008, City has amassed sponsorships from...
PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Paris Saint-Germain host RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight in Group A in a repeat of the 2019-20 semi-finals. Lionel Messi’s first PSG goal lifted the French club to a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their last match in the competition, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side responded in style after dropping points in their opening draw against Club Brugge. Leipzig will be desperate for points after losing their first two matches of Group A although the German side’s slow start to the Bundesliga season continued with a 1-1 draw against Freiburg on Saturday as they stayed eighth. PSG defeated...
Internazionale v Sheriff Live Commentary, 10/19/21

46' The Sheriff captain, Castaneda Velez, is replaced by Radeljic as the visitors switch to a back three for the second half to match up Inter. Sheriff get the second half underway. Sheriff created their fair share of chances on the break in that half, and they'll be hoping that...
MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
'You're not a nice person' - Watch Klopp cut interview short over Simeone handshake question as journalist laughs at Liverpool boss

The German boss was angered, rather ironically, by a question about his demeanour after the Reds' 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano. An irritated Jurgen Klopp cut short an interview in the wake of Liverpool's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, believing that a journalist was trying to put words in his mouth.
Club Brugge v Manchester City Live Commentary, 19/10/2021

That's all from us in this match. We'll see you next time, goodbye. Brugges, suffering their first home loss of the season, are far from out of the running in this group, however it's quite clear that this match was all about a Manchester City team that may just go one better than their runners-up spot in 2021, and who's to say that anyone could stop them.
