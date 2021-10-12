CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay get galactic with airy album 'Music of the Spheres'

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The last time Coldplay put out an album, it was like a warm embrace of the Earth. This time, the British foursome has gone bigger — cosmically bigger. “Music of the Spheres” is a spacy 12-track collection with waves of synth and airy melodies. Acknowledges lead singer Chris Martin: “It is a bit grander in its sound.” This time, the band teamed up with super producer Max Martin, who they credit with a less-is-more approach. He helped the songs breathe for a band known for rich orchestrations. The album comes out Friday.

