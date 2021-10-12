Striking New B. Wise Loft Experience Debuts in Napa

Atlanta, GA (October 8, 2021) – Southern Culinary & Creative is excited to announce the line-up for the inaugural Gather ’round culinary arts experience being held at presenting sponsor Epicurean Atlanta’s Sky Terrace, state-of-the-art Culinary Theatre, and signature restaurant Reverance. In addition to Signature Events, Masterclasses hosted by The Local Palate, and Collaborator Dinners, this revelry of food, drink, music, and art will take place over four days in October, 2021, from 14th to 17th. A lineup of 70+ chefs, beverage experts, and artists will celebrate the diversity and culture of the South, resulting in an experience that pays homage to the community’s creative interests. Presented by Southern Culinary & Creative, the weekend will generate proceeds that will support the Giving Kitchen and the Hambidge Creative Arts Center, nourishing the region in one of the best ways.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO