Striking New B. Wise Loft Experience Debuts in Napa
Sonoma-Based B. Wise Vineyards Welcomes Visitors for a Unique Experience in Napa Valley. Brion Wise, proprietor of BRION and B. Wise Vineyards, is pleased to announce his newest tasting experience, the B. Wise Loft. Nestled in a cozy nook on the second floor of BRION’s restored 1876 ‘bank’ barn – one of just two in California – the B. Wise Loft represents a unique winery experience within Napa Valley, entirely separate from the BRION offerings in the winery’s modish first floor tasting salon.wineindustryadvisor.com
Comments / 0