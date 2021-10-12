CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Striking New B. Wise Loft Experience Debuts in Napa

Cover picture for the articleSonoma-Based B. Wise Vineyards Welcomes Visitors for a Unique Experience in Napa Valley. Brion Wise, proprietor of BRION and B. Wise Vineyards, is pleased to announce his newest tasting experience, the B. Wise Loft. Nestled in a cozy nook on the second floor of BRION’s restored 1876 ‘bank’ barn – one of just two in California – the B. Wise Loft represents a unique winery experience within Napa Valley, entirely separate from the BRION offerings in the winery’s modish first floor tasting salon.

