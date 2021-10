PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the fastest-growing cities in the country is dealing with a police officer shortage. According to Phoenix Police data, 200 officers left the department during the 2020-21 fiscal year. The department has about 3,000 officers right now. "It is a horrific job that wears them out. It is hard on the families. It is hard on them and now under all those pressures, we are seeing them bail out at numbers we haven't seen before," said Jeffeory Hynes, a retired Phoenix Police commander who was on the force for 32 years.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO