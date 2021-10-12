Why Amkor Technology Stock Is Tumbling Today

Credit Suisse analyst Randy Abrams lowered his price target for Amkor's stock.

The analyst also downgraded the stock to a neutral rating.

What happened

Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR), a semiconductor packaging and test services company, were falling today after the company's stock received a downgrade from Credit Suisse analyst Randy Abrams.

The tech stock had fallen by 11.3% as of 3:46 p.m. EDT.

So what

Abrams downgraded Amkor's stock to a neutral rating, down from outperform, and put a price target on the stock of $27, which was down from $28.50. While that wasn't welcome news, the analyst still believes the company could reach the higher end of its third-quarter sales guidance.

Of course, investors don't like to see a stock get downgraded or for its target price to be lowered, so it's no surprise that Amkor's stock took a hit today.

But today's drop may sting a little more than usual considering that the stock has been sliding over the past four weeks and, with today's drop, Amkor's share price is down nearly 20% over the past month.

Now what

Amkor released solid results for the second quarter (reported on Oct. 4), with sales increasing 20% and EBITDA spiking 40% from the year-ago quarter.

The company's management also issued guidance for the third quarter, with sales expected to be in the range between $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. That represents a nearly 30% increase, at the high end of Amkor's guidance.

While today's share price dive isn't a fun experience, long-term investors may want to take it in stride. Amkor's stock is still up 77% over the past year and, based on its revenue guidance for the third quarter, the company appears to be on pace for more growth.