Six Frightening Netflix Suggestions to Prepare you for Halloween

Before Season 3 of You debuts on Netflix, the series is getting another bunch of episodes on the platform. The streaming giant announced the move today ahead of the October 15th debut. You has a ton of fans who can't get enough of Penn Badgley skulking and scheming. Season 3's trailer sees the main character and his new wife moving out into the suburbs. But, everything isn't exactly peachy-keen behind these white picket fences. (Honestly, how could it be with the baggage that Joe and Love have been carrying around.) If that weren't enough drama, there's a baby in the midst now as Madre Linda serves as the new background for all this violence and tension. Even more worrisome for Joe is the fact that he might not be the most deadly member of the household anymore as Love has her eyes on a fresh start. Things are going to get wild and fans are already preparing themselves for the inevitable cliffhanger that is sure to make its presence felt this time around.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO