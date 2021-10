October 5th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. I was thinking about passing up on a review but it’s Tony D’Angelo’s debut, so I had to cover it. Oh my god, Mandy Rose is basically too hot to even be real. I AM LOOKING, RESPECTFULLY. I feel like I haven’t seen Ember in a long time. This moved at a fast pace, complete with Ember taking out Toxic Attraction with a dive and powerbombing Mandy onto the apron. Mandy took over a bit after that before Ember made a comeback, only to fall to a running knee in 4:35. That was fine for what it was and I’m digging NXT 2.0 having shorter matches. [**½]

