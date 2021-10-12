CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Woman Reports Man Watching ‘Suspicious’ Video on Flight from Indy to New York, Turns Out to be Video on How to Fix Camera

By Rob Connett
WIBC.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUEENS, New York — A woman’s mistake is being blamed for a scare at LaGuardia Airport over the weekend. A woman traveling with children on a flight from Indianapolis to LaGuardia was worried another passenger was watching suspicious videos on his phone, along with looking at a suspicious device, and reported him. The incident forced the plane to make an emergency landing at the airport.

www.wibc.com

Comments / 32

NoNonsenseNetta
7d ago

She should be charged with false informing and invasion of privacy! Maybe that will make Karens think twice before causing trouble or firing up an oven!!

Reply
36
Pinky lee
6d ago

wow...a nosy busy body causing trouble- Forces an entire flight to an emergency landing...wasn't there a Flight Marshall aboard???

Reply(1)
9
Brian Davis
6d ago

I can't think of anything witty to say, so I'll just say what everyone else is saying. "Hey Karen. Mind your own business, Karen."

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
CNN

Hurry up and wait: Trump's best legal shot at blocking the release of his January 6 docs

(CNN) — The next few weeks will be pivotal if former President Donald Trump is hoping to bury the House's request for January 6 documents in years of litigation. With a lawsuit filed Monday, Trump began in earnest his legal war against the House's Capitol insurrection investigation. He is seeking to block the National Archives from releasing the documents to the House select committee investigating the attack.
POTUS
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Camera#Laguardia Airport#Turns Out

Comments / 0

Community Policy