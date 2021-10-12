Woman Reports Man Watching ‘Suspicious’ Video on Flight from Indy to New York, Turns Out to be Video on How to Fix Camera
QUEENS, New York — A woman’s mistake is being blamed for a scare at LaGuardia Airport over the weekend. A woman traveling with children on a flight from Indianapolis to LaGuardia was worried another passenger was watching suspicious videos on his phone, along with looking at a suspicious device, and reported him. The incident forced the plane to make an emergency landing at the airport.www.wibc.com
