CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona Wildcats announce home-and-home series with Air Force in 2029, '31

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
Eastern Arizona Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona announced a future home-and-home football series with the Air Force Falcons Tuesday morning, with the games scheduled for the 2029 and 2031 seasons. The first contest will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Sept. 15, with the second one scheduled in Colorado Springs on Sept. 6. Other nonconference games in '29 include a road opener at Hawaii and a home opener against Virginia Tech; the '31 season has home nonconference games against Northern Arizona and Nebraska.

www.eacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Wyoming State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Wildcats#Air Force#Northern Arizona#American Football#The Air Force Falcons#Kansas State 2026#Byu 2027 Readers Survey#Eastern Arizona Courier
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Slate

The Bigger Reason Washington State Fired Its Vaccine-Refusing Football Coach

The truism that tough times reveal the truth about people has always had holes in it, and it’s been especially flimsy during the pandemic. If someone gets sick with the coronavirus, or loses their job or a loved one to it, that doesn’t reveal much about them. If they find the relentlessness of this period in history to be so overwhelming that they don’t function well, that doesn’t tell us much about their character, either.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
dawgpost.com

Gators Lose MAJOR Commitment After Weekend Visit to Georgia

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will take on rival Florida in two weeks, but they are after one of the Gator’s biggest targets right now. After taking an unofficial visit to Georgia this past weekend, four-star linebacker Shemar James‍, one of...
GEORGIA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Former starting Miami Hurricanes wide receivers expected to enter transfer portal

Former starting Miami Hurricanes wide receivers Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins are expected to enter the transfer portal, coach Manny Diaz told reporters Monday afternoon. “They’re both not officially in the [transfer] portal yet,” Diaz said, “but that’s probably what we’ll expect to happen.” Neither Pope nor Wiggins, who are both fourth-year juniors out of Miami Southridge High, played in Miami’s ...
MIAMI, FL
msuspartans.com

Hockey Opens Homestand With Air Force Series

Michigan State (0-0-0) vs. Air Force (0-0-0) Dates/Times Friday, Oct. 8, 7 pm | Saturday, Oct. 9, 7 pm. Location Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Mich. Spartan Media Network Games air live on WJIM 1240 AM. Scott Moore. (pxp) and Rob Woodward (Analysis) Broadcast on the Web: Friday | Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
tucson.com

No. 11 Huskies hand Wildcats volleyball team first home loss of season

No. 11-ranked Washington gave the UA volleyball team its second straight loss, beating the Wildcats 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23) on Friday night at McKale Center. UA (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12) had been a perfect 7-0 at home coming in, but the Huskies (10-3, 3-2), a Final Four team a year ago, took the last three sets after falling behind early.
SPORTS
Watauga Democrat

Jacob Manu - Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats land Anaheim Servite LB Jacob Manu for 2022. Jacob Manu, a Southern California linebacker, is the latest Servite standout to commit to the Arizona Wildcats. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
SPORTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade-Madonna defensive lineman Kenyatta Jackson Jr. commits to Ohio State

Chaminade-Madonna star Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is taking his talents to the Big 10. The Lions’ 2022 defensive lineman committed to Ohio State on Tuesday, announcing his decision on CBS Sports. He chose the Buckeyes over Alabama and Oklahoma. “The relationship with the coaches, the history behind the school, the university, and my family loves them,” Jackson said. Jackson said he developed a close ...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy