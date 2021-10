NiSource, one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, is excited to announce the launch of the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO mobile apps by its operating companies. The apps are now available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The mobile apps closely mirror the functionality available on the respective operating company customer-focused websites, including bill payment, managing enrollments (e.g., Paperless Billing, AutoPay, and Budget Plans), examining usage, reporting an electric outage (NIPSCO only) and viewing bill history. The mobile apps also include the newly released start, stop and move service feature.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO