New York City, NY

The Front Gate at Dorinda Medley's Berkshires Home Is Decked Out for Halloween

By Peacock
bravotv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorinda Medley always makes it nice for her Blue Stone Manor guests, but her loved ones arriving in the next few weeks are in for a spooky surprise. In an October 11 Instagram Story, The Real Housewives of New York City alum showed the new Halloween-themed additions to her front gate: creepy figures, cobwebs, and giant spiders. The rest of her outdoor space has also been transformed for the occasion with life-size eerie figures placed on her backyard patio couch. "That's kind of creepy," Dorinda said in a separate Story as she looked at one that had flashing white lights in its eyes. "I don't remember putting batteries in her eyes. I mean, could they be from last year? They weren't blinking last night."

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
