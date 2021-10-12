Shirley Ann Richardson (Talley)

Bowling Green - Shirley Ann Talley Richardson, 84, of Bowling Green passed away October 12, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Warren County native was born August 11, 1937 to the late Claude Casey and Gladys Francis White Talley. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joe Bob Richardson; grandson, Todd Michael Summers; brothers, J.C., Billy, and Charles Talley; sisters, Linda Talley and Rita Talley Carr; and son-in-law, Michael Hall. She retired from Eaton/Cutler Hammer and later worked as cashier at Teresa's Restaurant. Shirley was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church. She was a jokester and loved to laugh. Shirley was a proud and loving parent, grandparent, and Air Force wife.