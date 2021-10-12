CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk with a tyre 'necklace' freed

Cover picture for the articleAn elk who spent two years wandering around Colorado with a tyre around its neck has had a weight lifted off its shoulders by wildlife officials. Officers resorted to tranquillising the bull elk and removing its antlers, after they were unable to cut through the steel lining of the tyre.

Elk with tire around its neck freed after two years in Colorado

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado finally were able to free a bull elk that was spotted wandering with a tire around its neck for at least two years. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the elk was spotted south of Pine Junction on Saturday, and officers responded to search the area. The agency said it was the fourth time in the past week that officers attempted to locate and tranquilize the elk.
Elk with car tyre stuck around its neck for two years is free at last

Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that wandered the hills with a car tyre around his neck for at least two years has at last been freed. The four-and-a-half-year-old, 270kg (600lb) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, south-west of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquillised, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It was the fourth attempt wildlife officers had made in the past week to try to capture and help him.
Elk roaming with tyre around neck for two years has object removed

Wildlife officers first spotted the elk with the tyre around its neck in July 2019 while conducting a population survey. An elusive elk that has been wandering the hills in Colorado with a car tyre around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction, wildlife officials said.
PHOTOS: Bull Elk Freed From Netting In Genesee

GENESEE, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped an elk out of some netting in Genesee. The bull elk is just under 2 years old. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officers say it got stuck in some fruit tree netting. They had to tranquilize the elk in order to free it. Wildlife officers responded to a call in Genesee of an elk caught in some netting. They were able to tranquilize the elk, which was a bull under two years old, and free it of the entanglement. #WildlifeRescue pic.twitter.com/ziOQeOCkbI — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 17, 2021 CPW officers recently freed another bull elk which had a tire around its neck for two years. Officers say the elk eluded them each time they tried to remove the tire. Trail camera near Conifer from July 12, 2020. (credit: Dan Jaynes) Officers eventually managed to tranquilize the elk, locate it and then saw off its antlers to remove the tire. Officers told CBS4 they felt bad for taking the elk’s antlers during mating season, but there was a silver lining. “There’s negatives and positives, right? He’s not going to be targeted by hunters right now.”
Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
Woman Issues Warning After Getting 'Spiked By Injection'

A woman has claimed she was spiked by a needle during a night out. Student Zara Owen, 19, went out with friends at Nottingham’s Pryzm nightclub on Monday, 11th October. She remembers entering the nightclub through a metal detector and going to the bar, but does not remember anything after that.
Gabby Petito Case: Internet Sleuths Think They Spotted Someone Digging Near Where Human Remains Were Found

As the case surrounding missing hiker Gabby Petito heats up, the nation wants answers. Authorities announced Sunday remains found in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming were possibly those of the 22-year-old. In the hours since that revelation, web sleuths have pulled their resources – and the latest theory, if true, could be very concerning.
'I Lost Everything Partying' – What Drug Dealers Really Worry About

Popular mythology suggests drug dealers reside in sprawling Miami chateaus or New Jersey strip clubs, indulging a life of vice and earthly pleasures before meeting their destiny in a hail of lead. The reality is rather different: In 2021, a drug dealer is as likely to be a 12-year-old child at the end of a county line as a smooth-talking gangster in a velour tracksuit.
Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers 'Weird' Detail on Brian Laundrie's Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
Metal musician Andrea Meyer among five killed in Norway attack

Andrea Meyer, a German metal musician and writer, was among the five people who were killed during an attack in Kongsberg, Norway last week. Norwegian police said yesterday (October 18) that it was likely that Danish suspect Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, first shot at people with a bow and arrow and then killed his victims by stabbing them with an unspecified weapon or weapons during last Wednesday’s (October 13) attack.
