Elk with a tyre 'necklace' freed

GENESEE, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped an elk out of some netting in Genesee. The bull elk is just under 2 years old. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officers say it got stuck in some fruit tree netting. They had to tranquilize the elk in order to free it. Wildlife officers responded to a call in Genesee of an elk caught in some netting. They were able to tranquilize the elk, which was a bull under two years old, and free it of the entanglement. #WildlifeRescue pic.twitter.com/ziOQeOCkbI — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 17, 2021 CPW officers recently freed another bull elk which had a tire around its neck for two years. Officers say the elk eluded them each time they tried to remove the tire. Trail camera near Conifer from July 12, 2020. (credit: Dan Jaynes) Officers eventually managed to tranquilize the elk, locate it and then saw off its antlers to remove the tire. Officers told CBS4 they felt bad for taking the elk’s antlers during mating season, but there was a silver lining. “There’s negatives and positives, right? He’s not going to be targeted by hunters right now.”

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO