Walker Hayes is dropping a new song on Friday, and he already has a new dance for fans to learn. Though still riding the high of “Fancy Like,” Walker is gearing up to release “U Girl,” another bop that features an all-new TikTok dance.Walker teased “U Girl” on TikTok last month, promising that he and daughter Lela would “work up the official moves,” and now, he’s delivering on that promise.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO