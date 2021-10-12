CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers’ Terance Mann speaks out after 2-year, $22 million extension

By Tomer Azarly
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The LA Clippers retained their core this summer when they re-signed Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson, and Nicolas Batum. Just days prior to the start of the season, they went a step further in securing Terance Mann as a part of their future. On Tuesday, the Clippers announced the signing of...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Terance Mann fires back at 29 NBA GMs who passed on him in draft

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Terance Mann with the 48th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It was the team’s second pick of the night behind 27th overall pick Mfiondu Kabengele, who was Mann’s teammate at Florida State. When selecting late in the draft, teams are mostly banking on the strength of their player development staff, but also just getting lucky and striking gold. The Clippers were able to do both.
NBA
AllClippers

Luka Doncic Trash Talks Terance Mann

Before Terance Mann played an official NBA game, the 48th overall pick in the 2019 draft proved he had no fear. In a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks in October of 2019, Mann went face to face with Luka Doncic after Luka took exception to him snatching the ball out of his hands following an offensive foul.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Terance Mann
arcamax.com

Clippers' rising star Terance Mann has learned quickly about fame

LOS ANGELES — Something was up, a key piece of information withheld, and Terance Mann suspected as much waiting in the hallway of a luxurious Beverly Hills hotel this month. The clues had added up. His mother, Daynia La-Force, had asked him to the hotel, which was reason by itself to go, but conspicuously little other reasoning was given. A man leading Mann to a guest's room asked the Clippers guard whether he knew what was on the other side. Before the door swung open his mother began taking video on her phone to record her oldest son's reaction to his early 25th birthday surprise.
NBA
clipsnation.com

Clippings: Terance Mann is re-upping for two more years in Los Angeles

A year ago, Terance Mann was getting spot minutes in the 2020 postseason, mostly seeing the court on defensive possessions to end quarters. Fast forward nine months, and Mann had shifted from point guard to the wing — and even center — during the postseason, supercharged the Clippers with his energy off the bench, and then dropped 39 points in a closeout game to help the Clippers advance to their first conference finals.
NBA
clipsnation.com

As one door opens for Terance Mann, another closes for Mfiondu Kabengele

As one door opens, another door closes. That phrase felt particularly applicable yesterday in Clipper land. In this scenario, the opening came for Terance Mann, signing a two-year, $22 million extension to remain at STAPLES Center until 2025. When the end of that deal rolls around he’ll be 28 years old, so the Clippers could have, in theory, just secured their guy for his peak years — and if his recent progress is anything to go by, that could be a hugely exciting few years for both parties.
NBA
clipsnation.com

Los Angeles could be on its way to being Terance Mann’s world, with everyone else just living in it

Something seems to be in the water in California. Up in Oakland, Jordan Poole, the third-year Warriors guard, is experiencing a bit of a boom in prospective promise. Through the NBA’s preseason so far, he’s putting up 23 points on 51.6 percent shooting — not to mention 40 percent from three — 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. And before you say “it’s only preseason,” note that while not everyone may be going 100 miles per hour, the competition is still robust. Against LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday, Poole dropped 18 points in 19 minutes. He was even better against the Lakers last Friday: 28 points in 25 minutes. He’s been a machine, and it feels as though he’s blossoming into one of the league’s most promising young players in real-time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The La Clippers#Espn
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
62K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy